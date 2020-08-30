MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Visual Arts Society of Texas presents John Bramblitt in a virtual guest artist presentation and demo. Bramblitt, a Denton painter who is blind, will demonstrate his multidisciplinary approach to art and discuss how to diversify the business side of art amid the pandemic. Free for VAST members, $5 for nonmembers. To learn how to access the Zoom videoconference, visit www.vastarts.org.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.