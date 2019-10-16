TODAY
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
EVENTS
9 a.m. — Ann Stuart and Ray R. Poliakoff Celebration of Science at TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Daylong event includes featured speakers, a poster session with students, a speaker career session and more. Speakers include Karen Fleming, professor of biophysics at Johns Hopkins University; Kristine Garza, professor of biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso; Cecilia Marzabadi, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University; and TWU alumna Rhiannon Gonzalez, GenTech Diagnostics lab manager and owner/operator of Metis Biomedical LLC. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/celebration-of-science.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — 19th annual Statewide Genealogy Lock-In at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2019lockin.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Empty Bowls Luncheon 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. For a $20 ticket, patrons can select a handmade or hand-painted pottery bowl and a meal of soup and bread. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread and the Denton Community Food Center. Visit http://bit.ly/3238WJO.
6:30 to 9 p.m. — Park After Dark at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. Travel through the Bayless-Selby House Museum to hear accounts of witnesses, town gossips and volunteers who have experienced unusual instances inside the house. This year marks the 100th anniversary of S.A. Bayless' death. Tours every 15 minutes, plus fortunetellers, a photo booth, popcorn, slideshow and mood music composed by Joe Pinson. Free, but cash donations are accepted.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton ISD's College & Career Expo at the Advanced Technology Complex, 1504 Long Road. Visit www.dentonisd.org/ccexpo.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Craft Fair at Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. Vendors sell holiday decor for fall, Halloween and Christmas, bakery items and more.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Halloween Carnival & Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Halloween carnival for the whole family includes candy, bounce house and carnival games. Plus a costume contest at 11 a.m. Register for the costume contest when you arrive. Free.
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
10 a.m. — Corinth's Pumpkin Palooza at Corinth Community Park, 3800 Corinth Parkway. All-ages event includes pumpkin patch and photo ops, petting zoo, Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting, live music, and animals available for adoption from noon to 4 p.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will be available for photos from 2 to 6 p.m. Free admission.
10 a.m. to noon — Prairie Ecology at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about North Texas' Grand Prairie and Blackland prairie, the interaction of soils, plants and animals, and the threats they face. Free. To register, visit https://conta.cc/30XvUkl. For more information, email clearcreek@cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 p.m. — Mushroom Workshop at Tree Folk Farm, 2570 White Rock Road, presented by Denton Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and Sustainable Denton. Learn about fungi and how to grow mushrooms at home. Free. Register at https://conta.cc/2AUpiIS.
6 to 9 p.m. — The Purge Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Enter at your own risk in this haunted house that taps some to survive, others to meet their demise. $3 per person for first time through, $2 for each return trip.
7 p.m. — Born 2 Be Therapeutic Equestrian Center's Barn Dance at Jim-a-Dee Ranch, 9316 Waide Road, west of Sanger. Fundraiser includes wine, beer, chili and s'mores. $10 for adults, $5 for those under 16. $15 at the door. For reservations, http://bit.ly/2IACxCB.
