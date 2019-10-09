TODAY
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
1 to 3 p.m. — Opening reception for “Words and Pictures," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by UNT regents professor emeritus Vernon Fisher, in the UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Visit gallery.unt.edu.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Crafting Creations for kids and teens at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. An assortment of crafting materials will be available for your use. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. Carnival games, candy, bounce house, $1 rock climbing, costume contest and a hay ride. After the Halloween Harvest, watch the original Ghostbusters in the park. Register for the costume contest at 7 p.m. at the door. Free admission. Call 940-349-7275.
6 to 8 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Fire Station No. 2, 2209 E. McKinney St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Collegium Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
EVENTS
8 a.m. to noon — Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Proceeds go to support two Denton ISD schools adopted by the Robson Ranch After Schoolers Club. Rain date is Oct. 19.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton ISD Pre-K Playdate in the gym at Myers Middle School, 131 Garza Road in Shady Shores. Free event for children up to age 6 and their caregivers includes tips on how to turn household objects into educational toys, and educators discussing activities and child development.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
Noon to 9 p.m. — Industrial Street Pop Festival, aka "Geezerpalooza" on Industrial Street between Hickory and Mulberry streets. Bands perform the music of Santana, Janis Joplin, the Allman Brothers, Sam & Dave, Freddie King, B.B. King, and Sly and the Family Stone. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Donations benefit Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center.
2 p.m. — Curator Tracee Robertson leads a tour of “Words and Pictures," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by UNT regents professor emeritus Vernon Fisher, in the UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Visit gallery.unt.edu.
2 to 4 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
2 to 4 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 to 5 p.m. — “Introduction to Polish Genealogy Resources" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
