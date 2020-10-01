FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Denton County Master Gardener Association's free virtual Fall Garden Fest. Presentations include "What Your North Texas Turf Needs" at 10 a.m., "Beautiful and Productive Vegetable Gardens" at noon, "Fall/Winter Tips & To-do’s for North Central Texas Gardens" at 1:30 p.m. and "Gardens that Give Back: Lovely, Low-Water, Life-Giving Landscapes" at 3 p.m. Visit dcmga.com/2020-fall-garden-fest to register for talks and giveaways for participants.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
MONDAY
Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
8-9 p.m. — Soundbox Sessions #4 with L25, a twice-monthly 20-minute livestream concert featuring local musicians. Free, but donations accepted for performers and Friends With Benefits. Visit www.facebook.com/soundboxmusicworks.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Annual Craft Fair at the Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. The Lakeview Ranch Community Crafters will sell gifts and decor items. Masks are required.
8 p.m. — Slobberbone livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
Oct. 14-18 — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
10 a.m. Oct. 17-18 — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a drive-in air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. $40 per vehicle. Parking tickets available online only at www.allianceairshow.com.
Oct. 23 — Last day to apply for mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.