FRIDAY, NOV. 29
EVENTS
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — SCRAP Denton's "Buy Nothing, Craft Everything" at 420 S. Bell Ave. Spend a day crafting and make gift tags, wreaths, fabric portraits and felt ornaments. For all ages. $5, or whatever attendees can afford. www.scrapdenton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Market's Holiday Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday shopping with extended hours for the market's last date of the season. With holiday music, including Vocal Magic from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa Claus on site for photos, a scavenger hunt and activities.
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch movie: The Last Man on Earth at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. In this 1964 movie, Vincent Price is a scientist who must survive on an Earth inhabited by vampires. Not rated, 86 minutes. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
NO EVENTS
MONDAY, DEC. 2
EVENTS
6 to 7 p.m. — “The New Tree Ordinance: How It Works," a town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Learn Denton plans to preserve and even expand tree canopy under the new ordinance with guest speaker Richard Cannone, deputy director of development services, and Haywood Morgan, Denton’s urban forester.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
EVENTS
2 to 3 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for students ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn and practice chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — North Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Business Entities: How Do They Work and Do You Need One?" with Christopher B. Henry of Minor & Jester PC, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class for ages 18 and up at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.