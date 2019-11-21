FRIDAY, NOV. 22
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Genealogy Meetup at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. — Preschool Dance Party at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
EVENTS
9 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis' 37th annual Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally, starting at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St. Five routes — 8, 29, 39, 52 and 68 miles — through scenic parts of Denton and Cooke counties. $40, includes T-shirt, event bag and Celebration Station. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Visit www.dentonturkeyroll.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Weatherization workshop at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Join Sustainable Denton and learn how to reduce electric bills and qualify for a GreenSense Rebate. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Pay-what-you-can option at today's 2 p.m. performance. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
6 p.m. to midnight — Keep Denton Warm's Onesie Dance Party at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St. Admission is a donation of winter wear for Our Daily Bread, which offers free clothing to the homeless and needy in Denton. Visit www.facebook.com/fwbdenton.
8 p.m. — Lisapalooza 6, benefiting the Denton High School Family Assistance Foundation, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With music by Agents of Kaos, Matthew Johnson, the Dentones, Two Rivers Revival. $15, or $50 for a VIP package for two. Visit dentonhighcares.com.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
