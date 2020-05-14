Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. and noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.