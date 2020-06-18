FRIDAY
Virtual Denton Juneteenth Celebration at www.dentonjuneteenth.com and www.facebook.com/DentonJubilee. Watch and participate at your leisure: home run contest, story time, poetry slam, virtual run, a discussion on "Food Deserts," music and more. Hometown Heroes honors coaches who contribute to unity in the community; nominate honorees on the website. This year's Juneteenth Parade will be a citywide treasure hunt game. At a designated time, parade units will roam about the city. Photograph as many as you can find, and post pictures on social media.
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex, 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
2-3 p.m. — Denton Parks & Recreation's Bingo Live, featuring the theme "We'll Go Sailing." You'll need a printout of a bingo card or two devices to play and watch. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com or https://bit.ly/30AgndE.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Maintain 6-foot social distancing, and face coverings are recommended for visitors. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
5-10 p.m. — Community Juneteenth celebration at Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw St. With an inflatable for kids, booths, basketball tournament, DJ and open-mic. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and to wear masks. Masks will be available, and volunteers will disinfect high-contact areas.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Make Music Day Denton, a free event held virtually and at Golden Triangle Mall. Live music on mall patio at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join in the neighborhood lawn jam from your front yard or porch at 7:30 p.m. For a schedule and more information, visit www.originaldentondistrict.com/events.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6-7 p.m. — Virtual town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/allinforpaul.dentontx. With brief updates and a Q&A.