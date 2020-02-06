FRIDAY, FEB. 7
EVENTS
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 — Greater Denton Arts Council's reception for “Materials: Hard & Soft,” “Pas de deux/Step of Two: A Couples Exhibition" and “Floralis Masculus: The Photography of Robert Hold,” at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae present “Musica Transalpina: Vocal and Instrumental Baroque Music From Northern Italy and Austria," in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
8 p.m. — Electric LaTex: Composition Division Event, featuring student electro-acoustic works from a consortium of schools in Texas and Louisiana, in Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
9 p.m. — Salty Lady Burlesque presents “Lovesick Prince," a live band Valentine's burlesque show with music by LoveSick Mary, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $10-$20. Visit saltyladyburlesque.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. — Geocaching 101 at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater to learn the basics of geocaching and how to use GPS receiver units to look for hidden treasure. At 2 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Leave No Trace" to learn how to enjoy wild spaces while respecting them and making as minimal impact as possible. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — “Beyond Ancestry.com" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn search techniques to access free genealogical and historical websites. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
1 p.m. — DASF Pet Stories at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Interactive story time with the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
2 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Morgan Hanneken and Haley Justitz at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 p.m. — Teen Food Lab: Chocolate Candy Making for ages 10-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Electric LaTex: Composition Division Event, featuring student electro-acoustic works from a consortium of schools in Texas and Louisiana, in Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Vocal Majority: Pure Harmony, a concert featuring the Dallas-based a capella group with several Guyer choirs, in the auditorium at Guyer High School, 7501 Teasley Lane. $20; all proceeds support Guyer Choir.
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
