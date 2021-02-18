SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27 — TWU Graduate Program Showcase, an online event about TWU's graduate programs and financial aid options, plus the chance to speak with faculty and current students. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.
RESCHEDULED: 4 p.m. Feb. 27 — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.