FRIDAY
Through 8 p.m. Friday — Denton Public School Foundation's Groundhog Day Gala silent auction, online at ghdgala2021.givesmart.com.
Through Friday— Kids' Valentine Kits, free while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Craft materials and instructions to make valentines at home. One kit per child. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae, conducted by Paul Leenhouts and Allen Hightower. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
SATURDAY
9-10:30 a.m. — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
4 p.m. — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27 — TWU Graduate Program Showcase, an online event about TWU's graduate programs and financial aid options, plus the chance to speak with faculty and current students. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.