FRIDAY
8 a.m.-noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. (Follow road to the right, toward back parking lot.) People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
1 p.m. — Denton Senior Center's ice cream drive-thru social, kicking off National Senior Center Month, outside the center at 509 N. Bell Ave. Free ice cream for the first 50 seniors. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonseniorcenter.
2 p.m. — Denton Senior Center Bingo on Facebook Live. Free. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonseniorcenter for information, including a link to bingo cards.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with the Hope Trust at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
3-4:30 p.m. — Workshop for Potential Music: Improv for Everyone with Spiderweb Salon. Sarah Ruth leads a free virtual workshop for community music-making. No prior musical experience necessary. Free. To sign up and receive the Zoom link, email spiderwebsalon@gmail.com. Visit www.spiderwebsalon.com.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
6-7 p.m. — Virtual public input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/virtualcommunitymeeting, or sign up by emailing parksnrec@cityofdenton.com.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
9-10 a.m. — UniteDenton Virtual Workout on Zoom. Denton Parks and Recreation presents a free workout led by Paul Taylor from Camp Gladiator. Free; first 100 registrants will get a free T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/UniteDenton.