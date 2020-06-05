Denton’s old coal-fired power plant is back up for sale.
Denton remains part owner of the Gibbons Creek power plant near Bryan. Three years ago, Denton, Greenville, Garland and Bryan thought they had a buyer for the plant, but the deal fell through.
Denton Mayor Chris Watts confirmed Friday that negotiations with another buyer are underway.
“We’ve been trying to sell the plant all along,” Watts said.
The plant was expensive to operate, especially as wind and solar farms drove down the price of electricity in Texas. The four cities, as the Texas Municipal Power Agency, ran the plant through summer 2018 and then shut it down for the winter.
The last time the plant ran was summer of 2019. Since then, it has been mothballed, an official status that requires paperwork and other notifications to restart.
It was those notifications that got the attention of the Lone Star Sierra Club, which has campaigned for years to close coal-fired power plants.
The club noted on its blog in May that Gibbons Creek was back on a list of state resources for electric power this summer. The Texas electric grid is managed by ERCOT and regularly forecasts whether the state has enough generation power for the season ahead, whether that’s summer cooling or winter heating.
Watts, who also serves on the TMPA board, said the agency didn’t provide those notifications to ERCOT.
But he also said that any sale of the plant would have to be approved by each of the member cities.
On Monday, the Denton Public Utilities Board will review a proposed escrow agreement between the cities that would be used to manage the sale, but it’s not part of the sale itself.
Cyrus Reed, of Lone Star Sierra Club, said about 20 people, mostly Bryan residents, called into the TMPA board’s virtual meeting this week, a level of public participation the group has not likely seen in a long time.
“They mostly said don’t sell it, clean it up and do something else with the land,” Reed said.
Member cities had already provided for the plant’s decommissioning, which could take several years. But decommissioning could also make some of the land surrounding the plant available for other uses, such as parkland or similar development.