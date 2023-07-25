Agrilife butterfly

A Black Swallowtail butterfly is seen with an empty cocoon. Butterflies are probably the most glamorous of pollinators.

 Courtesy photo/Beverly Duncan

Texans who find dead butterflies, moths and skippers can participate in a six-state pilot project aimed at studying how butterflies and similar insects are affected by contaminants and other environmental factors.

The United States Geological Survey started the “citizen science invitation” in April. Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma were selected as target states for the pilot project, according to a Thursday news release.

