Texans who find dead butterflies, moths and skippers can participate in a six-state pilot project aimed at studying how butterflies and similar insects are affected by contaminants and other environmental factors.
The United States Geological Survey started the “citizen science invitation” in April. Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma were selected as target states for the pilot project, according to a Thursday news release.
States were chosen for their proximity to the migration pathway of Monarch butterflies, the corn belt and the presence of confined animal feeding operations.
Researchers taking part in the project are asking for more specimen to be sent in.
“There are some questions that can’t effectively be answered without help from a lot of people,” said Julie Dietze, USGS scientist-in-charge for the project. “It’s what makes citizen science so special and valuable.”
Nov. 1 is the deadline to send in a specimen, but collection efforts could continue afterward, according to the Thursday news release.
The Kansas Water Science Center will study specimens to look at the occurrence of antibiotics, pesticides, hormones and mycotoxins.
Here are instructions on how to send in a sample:
Insect samples may not be collected alive and must be larger than 2 inches. Do not kill an insect for purposes of collecting a sample.
Dead insect samples should be placed in a resealable plastic bag. Damaged or incomplete samples are allowed.
Samples should be frozen if they’re not sent in within three days of discovery.
Samples should be sent to USGS LRC, 1217 Biltmore Drive, Lawrence, KS 66049.
