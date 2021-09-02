After the fire that destroyed the Denton Sewing Center this spring, the owners say they plan to rebuild and hope the restored building will be back in business by early next year, if not sooner.
There’s no set timeline yet for when product and classes will return to the building at 1504 Malone St., but the owners said they’ve been moving along with reconstruction efforts and are continuing to operate their business at a smaller scale.
“We’ve gutted it. … It’s very slow, but we are going to rebuild,” Debbie Weigenant, one of the co-owners, said Thursday. “We’re working on plans and with roofers. We’re just waiting on all of it to get started. I’ve been told by the end of the year, because once [construction] starts going, it’ll go fast. I’m looking for it to be more so into next year’s first quarter, but I would be excited for [completion at] the end of the year.”
In the early morning hours of May 24, Weigenant’s daughter allegedly set fire to the building. Jennifer Spillane, 45, was arrested and charged with three counts of arson in the days that followed.
Debbie Weigenant and her husband, Paul, closed shop in the original building and reopened for business in a building next door that they owned. It’s a much smaller operation, but Debbie Weigenant said they’re fortunate to still have a business. They’ve even hired another full-time repairman to work on sewing machines.
For months, the ruined building was boarded up. Paul Weigenant said the boards came down within the past month.
Business has been even busier for them, as well.
“I thought we were really busy with COVID and the sewing, and this has just made it even busier because of the tremendous customer support,” Paul Weigenant said. “We’ve had more customers come in. … We’re trying to keep up with what’s going on with the building, demolition, rebuilding. It’s been crazy, but the emotions from the fundraiser and support from the community, it’s overwhelming gratitude.”
A June fundraiser organized by Box Car Quilts in Cross Roads raised about $37,500 for the Denton Sewing Center. Debbie Weigenant said the money has helped tremendously. She said they lost a lot in product, but they’re not able to make up those losses due to the limited room they have in the next-door building.
“We don’t have the room to have all of that,” she said. “We’ve done real well as far as restocking the machines and thread. … We’re not as large as we used to be, but we’ve got a lot of stock.”
Following her daughter’s arrest, Debbie Weigenant spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the tough road her family has been on for the past 21 years watching Spillane struggle with mental illness and addiction.
In May, she said she wasn’t ready yet to see her daughter, who remains in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail. On Thursday, Weigenant repeated the sentiment.
“I haven’t gone [to visit],” she said. “She was writing us letters. We weren’t responding. I did send her [my father’s] obituary.”
Although it was heartbreaking to lose the interior they’ve had for years, Debbie and Paul Weigenant said they’re excited to build anew.
Asked about the exterior of the building, Debbie Weigenant said, “It’s an older brick, which is evidently more durable.
“They say they’re going to be able to clean it and use it as it’s still structurally sound,” she said. “We’ll leave it more open. I walk over there now, and I have to think about where everything was because there were walls up, and it looks so different.”
She said they’ll redo the floors, make the space more open and have a repair area. Paul Weigenant said they’ll have three rooms — a large room, a backroom and a bathroom.
“I’m real excited about how simple and convenient it’s going to be,” Paul said. “We have an architect firm, a local firm, that’s helping out. When they go to replace [the sign] part of the roof, we’re hoping to take the sign off, put the roof and put the sign back.”