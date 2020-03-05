The Denton County Transportation Authority announced the return of Bus 7's regular route along Bonnie Brae Street beginning Monday, March 16.
The route was detoured last summer as a city construction crew rebuilt the Bonnie Brae Street and Scripture Street intersections into a roundabout.
The intersection reopened in the fall, but the line did not immediately reopen.
Bus 7 runs between the Downtown Denton Transit Center and Rayzor Ranch Shopping Center with key stops on the University of North Texas campus.
DCTA is also discontinuing Connect shuttle service in Highland Village and replacing it with additional subsidized service from Lyft.
Updated information on the stops and the schedule can be viewed at RideDCTA.net.