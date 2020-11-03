Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, has defeated Democratic challenger Carol Iannuzzi of Lewisville with 60.6% of the vote to represent Texas Congressional District 26 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Though he is behind in many precincts in and around Denton and Lewisville, Burgess was ahead in the majority of the county’s other precincts, typically with comfortable margins.
Burgess said Tuesday night that he’s gratified by the win and the amount of votes he was able to pull in.
“It’s a tumultuous time, a time like no other in our nation’s history,” Burgess said. “I just can’t thank the people of the district enough for having the confidence in me to send me back.”
Iannuzzi conceded the race Tuesday night, thanking her supporters but saying she was disappointed in the result and will be stepping away from politics.
“I’m thankful for my volunteers, supporters and the people who voted for me,” Iannuzzi said. “We believe it was worth the effort but unfortunately we do think a lot of this is up to gerrymandering of the district. It is what it is.”
The District 26 election also includes parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties. Burgess was ahead of Iannuzzi by just over 100,000 votes, who has 37.18% of the vote as of Tuesday night. Libertarian candidate Mark Boler had 2.14%, thought not all counties in the Tarrant County portion of the district were complete late Tuesday.
A doctor who specialized in OB-GYN when he was practicing, Burgess was first elected to the seat in 2002. He faced three challengers in the March GOP primary, winning 73.6% of the vote, while Iannuzzi defeated two other candidates in the Democratic primary with 55.3% of the vote.
In 2018, Burgess defeated Democratic candidate Linsey Fagan and Boler, earning 59.4% of the vote.
Voting results are currently unofficial.