After the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday morning, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess’ staff fired off a statement reaffirming his support of the 45th president, saying Democrats failed to make a solid case to remove the president from office.
Burgess, R-Pilot Point, will have a chance to vote on impeachment next week, when the two articles are expected to hit the full House for a vote. But he said on Friday his vote was already a no, a position he’s had since the beginning of the impeachment process.
“After over three years of investigations, the same House Democrats have produced two very weak articles of impeachment,” Burgess is quoted as saying in the statement. “I believe through these actions they have embarrassed the House of Representatives by pursuing this purely partisan path.”
He added later, “unless compelling new information is provided, the only reasonable vote is no on both counts.”
This story will be updated.