Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, led his four Republican challengers with a minority of precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to state election data.
He was first elected to serve District 26 in 2002 and has won reelection each cycle since.
Unofficial vote tallies from the state showed Burgess with roughly 70% of the vote by 10 p.m., but less than 10% of precincts had fully reported their results.
Regardless, Burgess led the second-place candidate, Vincent Gallo Jr., by more than 20,000 votes at that point.
Gallo was trailed by fellow Republicans Brian Brazeal with 8.6%, Isaac Smith with 7.6% and Raven Harrison with 4.9% of the 38,172 votes tallied by 10 p.m.
No Democrats filed to run for District 26, so the Republican primary winner will ultimately win the seat.
The district was drastically redrawn during recent redistricting efforts. It now includes much of Denton County, excluding the majority of Denton itself, as well as roughly half of Wise County, a sliver of Tarrant county and all of Cooke County.
In 2020, Burgess secured the Republican nomination for Congressional District 26 by a lead of more than 60 percentage points. He earned 40,901 votes compared to the 6,009 votes Jack Wyman, his second-place competitor, garnered in that race, according to data from the Denton County Elections Administration.
That lead narrowed in the general election. Burgess received 206,644 votes — 59.47% — in Denton County compared to Democratic challenger Carol Iannuzzi's 133,571.
Libertarian candidate Mark Boler received just 2.08% of the 347,458 votes cast in that election in Nov. 2020.
