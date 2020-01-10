U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess made the news media rounds this week to give his take on the turbulent situation in Iran and again defended President Trump, who was criticized by many Democrats because the White House did not seek congressional approval before ordering an airstrike to take out a top Iranian commander last week in Iraq.
The Pilot Point Republican said Friday morning he has no problem with the Trump administration not giving Congress a heads up about the strike. And he said the president should not be scrutinized by Congress for the move because U.S. troops are not physically operating in Iran and because the commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was a valuable target who has inflicted damage on Americans.
“We are not in a conflict with Iran,” Burgess said over the phone Friday morning.
On Thursday night, Burgess voted against a resolution to restrict Trump’s authority to strike Iranian targets without first getting the approval of Congress. The resolution passed, mostly among party lines, 224-194.
Before the vote, Burgess went on Fox News to talk about his reasoning to vote against the resolution.
“We shouldn’t be talking about how we’re going to limit our president,” Burgess said on air. “We should be talking about how we’re going to support the individual who’s protecting our country.”
This is not the first time Burgess has supported the president on a controversial decision concerning military action. In October, Burgess voted against a resolution condemning Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. Part of his reasoning to vote against the bipartisan 354-60 vote, Burgess said, was that President Obama did not get congressional approval to enter the Syrian conflict.
In the Iran situation, Burgess said, Trump didn’t do anything wrong because he did not send troops to Iran, instead favoring the airstrike to kill the commander in Iraq.
“The president did not ask for authorization to send troops into Iran, and if the president did, then clearly that would have been debated and voted on,” Burgess said Friday morning.
White House and Pentagon officials said the strike on Soleimani was warranted because intelligence reports indicated the general was plotting an attack against Americans in the region.
Burgess is among the elected officials who have repeated that line but have not publicly said more about the intelligence that supports the claim. In his initial statement after the Soleimani strike, Burgess is quoted as saying the general “was actively planning attacks on Americans in Iraq and throughout the region.”
Asked Friday if he had seen that intelligence, Burgess said he was given a classified briefing from officials on Wednesday.
“But that’s not something I can talk about here,” Burgess said.
Trump is not the first president to face scrutiny for making a battle decision without first going to Congress. Burgess acknowledged how blurred the lines have become in the past two decades with more clandestine missions in the Middle East. He said if Congress wants to revisit its war powers given in Article 1 of the Constitution, lawmakers should do so without trying to fight the president.
“Taking a step back from this situation, I don’t disagree with the people who say Congress needs to reclaim its Article 1 power,” Burgess said.
He said Thursday on Fox: “We shouldn’t be quarreling with the president about that. That’s our obligation to fix.”