U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess has drawn three Republican challengers this election cycle, with candidates taking issue with his policies and tenure.
Burgess, R-Pilot Point, has represented Texas Congressional District 26 since 2003, with his challengers saying it’s time for him to step back.
Of his challengers, Jack Wyman, a 66-year-old recent retiree, had raised the most money by the end of 2019, according to federal election filings. He raised $103,049, compared with Burgess’ $715,876.
He’s also facing two younger candidates: Jason Mrochek, a 45-year-old veteran and business analyst, and Michael Armstrong, a 45-year-old with more than 20 years’ experience leading church worship services. In federal filings from the end of 2019, Mrochek had raised $34,018, and Armstrong had no reports, which he says is because his campaign is financed by his family.
The winner of the Republican nomination will face the winner of the Democratic nomination, which also is thick with three candidates this year.
The primary election is March 3, with early voting beginning Tuesday. For more information about the primary, visit votedenton.com.
The following interviews, in alphabetical order, have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Michael Armstrong
Age: 45
Born in: Marlin, Texas
Education: attended Texas A&M University
Experience: Recently self-employed, founder and pastor at The Well Church from 2016 until this year, previously worship pastor at Rockpointe Church
Website: https://www.facebook.com/yourarmstrong
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
What I learned about the impeachment process is it still works as intended. When the impeachment process was created by the Founding Fathers, they intended for the process to need both chambers to convict. I think the checks and balances on that system worked as it was intended. Impeachment is a political process; it’s not designed to be something that’s supposed to be apolitical since it’s not handled by the courts.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
I don’t know if any one person can represent everybody. I’ve been in ministry for 20 years in North Texas, and I know during that time there was no way I represented everybody, but I welcomed everybody. The whole point of church is to draw people in, not push them away. The way I’ve lived the past 30 years in ministry has been designed to love and accept everybody and not push away. There’s no way I can represent everybody, I don’t hate anybody, and my job has been to love everybody no matter what they believe.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
There are some very vocal people in D.C., and it seems the more vocal you are the more your ideas get heard. We have a representative that’s been there 17 years, and I follow policy closely, and I can’t tell anything he’s done — he’s voted on everything and he’s sponsored a couple of bills — but the people who are vocal in D.C. are going after our culture and fabric of our country.
As far as I can tell, he isn’t speaking up against any of that. He doesn’t stand up or push back on anything. I think the reason we’re all running is because the days where we sit by silently are over, if there ever was such a day. I’m running to be proactive to speak up for something or speak out against something, and as best I can tell [Burgess] isn’t doing that at all.
Michael Burgess
Age: 69
Born in: Rochester, Minnesota
Education: Bachelor of Arts in biology, North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas), 1972; Master of Science in physiology, North Texas State University, 1974; Doctor of Medicine, University of Texas Medical School in Houston, 1977; post graduate residency programs, Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1977-1981; Master of Science in medical management, University of Texas at Dallas, 2000
Experience: Served the constituents of the 26th District since 2003 in the United States House of Representatives. Lived in Denton County almost his entire life. Raised his family and ran a medical practice here for 25 years.
On the Web: www.burgessforcongress.com
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
The impeachment process of course isn’t judicial, it’s a constitutional process. I’d say this is a situation that’s only occurred four times previously in our nation’s history. It’s only gone to a House vote three times in our nation’s history, and three times it’s gone to the U.S. Senate for a trial, and every one of those times it’s found in favor of the president and in favor of acquittal.
In every one of these instances, there were judicial processes that occurred simultaneously, but impeachment itself isn’t a judicial process — the Senate was acting as a jury, but that’s unlike anything you see in our courts. I think we’ve all learned that an impeachment proceeding is something that shouldn’t be undertaken for partisan political purposes, and this most recent time, that seemed to be the case.
There wasn’t a lot of due process for the president, and again this is where I think it’s different from a judicial process. It was almost as though the president had to prove his innocence, not that the House had to prove guilt.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
I think the question should be how have you been representing our changing community because I was sworn into office in 2003, and we’ve gone through redistricting since then, and we’ve added seats. After the 2010 census, the next election in 2012 there were four new congressional seats in Texas — that is the same as the congressional rep of the entire state of Arkansas. Texas added the population of Arkansas over the preceding 10 years — that’s how large the population growth was and is.
There are challenges facing a high-growth area. I tend to be pro-growth in my political philosophy and my representation thinking, and I think both are good and the area has benefited from that growth.
We probably emerged from the recession earlier than other parts of the country, and housing costs, employment and jobs have all improved significantly over the last 10 years. I could argue it’s because of good congressional representation, but it’s multi-factorial. We have good governance at the state level — we’re a state without income tax — so that’s helped our growth.
We’re a state with a lighter regulatory touch than other states, and all of this is good for the business climate, and the result is we have more jobs than people to fill them and that’s a good problem to have ... We need to have long-term vision about what’s happening beyond this election and presidency; it’s about future constituents.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
We live in a society that tolerates political differences. Aren’t we fortunate to live in a system where, yes, you can challenge the current political hierarchy and not worry about a knock in the middle of the night to tell you you’ve done a bad thing? Our system is one that invites competition; if that sharpens our positions and sharpens our thinking on important topics, I think that’s a good thing.
We’re in the marketplace of ideas, which is one of where we all live, and that’s the commonality of all of this. I don’t see that as a downside — by definition maybe I’m doing something right because there’s people further right and further left. I’m proud of the work product I’ve turned in over the past several years ... . Since we don’t know the Democratic candidate yet, that’s an open question right now. I’ll be happy to run alongside President (Donald) Trump and the work product that he’s turned in – the economy is strong, job numbers are great, the GDP (gross domestic product) could be better, but with the trade agreement behind us we’ll see a bump in the GDP soon.
Jason Mrochek
Age: 45
Born in: Garden Grove, California
Education: Bachelor’s in system engineering, West Point Military Academy, 1997
Experience: Staff business analyst at Abbott Vascular, 2007-present; co-founder and executive director at Patriot Coalition, 2004-present; president EndState Solutions LLC, 2001-2007
Website: https://jason4texas.com
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
The impeachment process has nothing to do with the judicial process — it is a political process. It is not up to the courts if somebody is impeached, it’s up to the members of Congress. It solidified my understanding that it doesn’t really matter what the facts of a situation are, a political party if they have control of one of the houses or both of the houses of Congress can push the process as far as they want to attain their ends politically. It has now become a weapon.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
It doesn’t matter to me how it changes; I still have to represent the people that are in my district. The changes that are going to happen in size or shifting boundaries, they’re people with the same concerns — faith, family, their liberty, jobs, the economy, taxes — those are the things people are concerned about, and those things don’t change because we get more people.
Treating people equally, you have to peruse the values and principals that I represent for those people, wherever they may be or wherever those lines are drawn.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
Presumably they all want to represent the district. Now more than ever, more people are seeing a lack of rep of their values and principles in the House of Representatives, and they believe it’s time for a change.
Speaking for myself, I definitely believe that, so maybe I’m projecting on other people, but for me it’s about the oath of office. I took my first oath of office when I was in the Army, and it means a lot to me, and I think our congressmen should stick to that oath of office and I don’t think [our] congressman is honoring that. Knowing people who have taken that oath then died overseas, I think it’s unacceptable we send members of Congress into office that don’t honor that same oath.
Jack Wyman
Age: 66
Born in: Hartford, Connecticut
Education: Bachelor’s in history from University of Maine and master’s in political science from University of Maine
Experience: Two terms in the Maine House of Representatives 1977-1981; retired last year after five years as director of advancement for Haggai International; American government instructor at North Central Texas College 2005-2013; senior minister Grace Heritage Community Church 2008-2012
Website: https://jackwymanforcongress.com/
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
I believe that this impeachment process, and I will try to evoke a great deal of clarity on this, this impeachment of President [Donald] Trump has been a partisan motivated attempt from day one, and I have never felt any differently about it than that. I believe it’s been motivated, with all due respect to both political parties, it’s been because of partisan concerns and ambitions and partisan passions.
I am pleased that the president has been acquitted, and he was acquitted after giving one of the greatest State of the Union speeches in history, so I think that President Trump is on a roll right now. I understand the frustrations of the Democrats, but they’ve brought this on themselves.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
There are several ways I will do that. First of all, I’m going to be accessible. Secondly I’m going to listen. Thirdly, I’m going to have a dedicated and high-caliber staff that will help me to rep the people of House District 26 well, with excellence and with responsiveness. And fourthly, as congressman for this district, which, yes, the growth is dramatic, I will work with municipal and county officials closely and effectively to help guide the kind of growth that we want to achieve in North Texas.
I’m committed and will be committed to returning to the district as often as I possibly and humanly can. It’s impossible to represent a district without spending time with its local leaders and with the constituents themselves. With the people, with the voters, there are so many needs, and these congressional terms are only two years. I’m excited about the growth, and I just want to be a full and active person in all of that.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
In 36 years, this district has only had two congressmen. I support term limits, and I’m the only candidate of the seven that supports term limits. I believe that 17 years is long enough for anyone to serve in Congress, and I believe that this is a big reason why the number of candidates have come forward. It certainly is an important part of why I am running — I think we need a stronger, more courageous and bolder voice for the people of this district in Washington than we have right now.
And with all respect to the incumbent, this isn’t personal; I think we need to change our representation. I think that the times in which we live require it. They demand it.
It’s a time of great division, and great debates are taking place in the direction we want to go as a country. Are we going to go toward bigger government, more taxes and bigger government control, or are we going to go to free markets? The reason that I am running, I can’t speak for the other candidates, but I think there’s a great stirring for change. The reason I am in this race is because I want to be a strong and bold voice for the conservative values that have made Texas and America great.