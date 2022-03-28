Using bullet trajectory analysis, a Denton County forensic investigator said the charged suspect is the person who shot a Denton police officer two years ago.
Jurors heard once again from Ashleigh Berg, a forensic investigator who finished testifying analyzing bullet holes to determine where bullets came from in the white suspect vehicle. Berg was the last witness and expert to testify in the case.
Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases around noon Monday in the case against Antwon Pinkston, a 36-year-old man accused of shooting Denton Officer Urban Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2019. Berg and her team determined Pinkston shot Rodriguez. Pinkston didn’t take the stand in his defense.
“All of our [bullet] trajectory work was … coming back toward that front passenger seat,” Berg said. “There was nothing that we could use to eliminate Antwon Pinkston. Every bullet path came back to the front passenger seat. It’s your only spot of origination.”
By analyzing fully perforated bullet holes and dents left by bullets that don’t fully perforate, Berg said Friday crime scene analysts can figure out which defects are entry or exit points. Other markings can show where a bullet first impacts a surface. Berg said they first documented all of the suspect car’s defects, determined if they were exit or entry points if they fully perforated and then used steel rods to connect corresponding defects to show a direction of bullet travel.
Berg said her team at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office used the scientific method to rule out who shot Rodriguez, who shot driver Michele Stacey and who shot Pinkston.
In all three of those incidents, they ruled out Rodriguez because his recovered gun showed he didn’t shoot a single bullet.
Denton Officer Randy Cole, who arrived seconds before Rodriguez was shot, didn’t shoot Rodriguez because his ammunition was 9 mm bullets. The bullet a doctor recovered from Rodriguez’s femur was a .40 caliber bullet.
Berg said it’s highly improbable Stacey shot Rodriguez based on the direction bullets traveled and other evidence. There weren’t any cartridge casings for a .40 caliber gun found outside the driver’s door, which would’ve happened if Stacey fired the gun, Berg said.
“If the firearm had been closer to the [driver] door when discharged, instead of a small ring [of bullet wipe on the door], there would be a large deposition,” she said.
Stacey, who was never charged in connection to the shooting, testified Thursday and said she didn’t shoot Rodriguez. Pinkston’s attorney, Mick Meyer, in opening statements Tuesday said Stacey is a liar and threw Pinkston under the bus.
Stacey’s gunshot wound was on the back of her left arm, which Berg said she likely got when she grabbed the back of her seat with her left arm. Berg said the shot had to come from behind her and the only person behind her was Pinkston.
Pinkston’s gunshot injuries started from his left pinky and ended with a grazing wound on the inside of his left forearm.
“We can align the pinky, the [stained jacket] cuff and arm,” Berg said. “The most logical explanation is for the suspect to hold a weapon and raise a firearm at a source of gunfire. Officer Cole is sending rounds back at him, which then catches his pinky, his cuff, his arm.”
Meyer again brought up inherent bias, noting Berg wrote in her report before she finished analyzing the bullet holes that Pinkston was the suspect shooter. Berg said she wrote that because it was information she was given in a debrief.
“You can’t ever eliminate all bias and work in a vacuum,” she said.
The 462nd Judicial District Court will pick up again around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Jurors will hear closing statements before deliberating on the charge the court is presenting. Jurors must come to a unanimous decision of either guilty or not guilty.
If convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant, Pinkston faces five to 99 years or life in prison.