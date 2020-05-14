Denton’s revenue stream from tourism has cratered, leaving city leaders with tough choices for groups that depend on the tax money to help attract visitors.
Hotel occupancy taxes — collected for both city and state coffers when an out-of-towner books a room — are down 85% in Denton since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Any recovery this summer will be small, city finance staff says.
In addition to funding the Denton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the taxes help pay for events that are just as important to locals as they are to out-of-towners: Arts & Jazz Fest, the Thin Line and Denton Black Film Festivals, and more.
Mayor Chris Watts and two council members, Deb Armintor and Jesse Davis, took a closer look at the losses during a committee meeting Thursday afternoon. The city had budgeted about $2.5 million to support the bureau, groups and events January-December 2020.
About $1.2 million of that has already been paid out. But if the city pays out the rest, the fund could be nearly emptied with little hope of recovery for next year.
“Hotels are not going to be back up to 100% for a while,” Watts said.
In other words, just as people are ready to travel again, Denton may have little money to restart its valuable tourism sector.
The trio agreed that across-the-board cuts to all HOT-funded groups wasn’t the best solution. For example, Texas Storytelling Festival officials wrote a letter to the committee to show how across-the-board cuts would affect them differently than other groups. The pandemic closed the festival early, after all the expenses were made and not quite all the earnings came through.
Watts likened the city’s HOT funds situation to the run-on-the-bank scene in the classic movie It’s A Wonderful Life.
“George Bailey asked them what they needed,” Watts said of Jimmy Stewart’s character, who kept the community savings and loan from collapsing by getting the community’s trust for reasonable withdrawals and honoring them.
The trio also agreed that they needed more information from the groups before figuring out where to make cuts. Randee Klingele, an analyst in the city’s finance department, told the committee that the groups have known since March that cuts were possible.
The city staff will be sending another round of inquiries as a result. If groups and event organizers recognized the bigger picture and responded with what they really needed to survive, it could be better for all, Davis said.
But the trio also agreed that if groups and event organizers weren’t forthcoming, they were prepared to make the hard decisions with the information they had.
“Don’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” Watts said.
And any proposed cuts would go to the full council for approval, the committee agreed.
In addition to reworking this year’s allocations, the committee approved an application form for next year’s HOT fund allocations and city sponsorships.
The staff expects a 30% reduction in HOT fund allocations next year. In addition, the city will no longer accept sponsorship applications year-round. Groups such as the Kiwanis Club and its annual 4th of July fireworks display must apply for sponsorship funding before the budget year begins.
The committee is scheduled to reconvene in June, before the next round of quarterly payments from the HOT fund in July, to consider the cuts to this year’s program and applications for next year.