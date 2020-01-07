Campus police on Sunday night arrested Joshua McPeters, the 29-year-old man who police say helped his younger brother clean blood from a vehicle after an alleged hit-and-run in 2018 that killed a teenager, on a new charge, authorities said.
McPeters, indicted on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, was arrested by University of North Texas police Sunday near Fry Street and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Denton City Jail around 10 p.m.
McPeters’ younger brother, Delisha McPeters, was indicted on a murder charge in May. In February 2018, Denton police allege Delisha McPeters drove an SUV into 17-year-old Cameron Fleming, causing his death on March 4. Police said Joshua McPeters was in the passenger seat and later helped Delisha wipe blood from the front of the vehicle.
UNT police said officers on Sunday found Joshua McPeters with a woman who was crying on campus in the 1700 block of West Hickory Street, according to a police report. Police said McPeters was drunk and became agitated with police and responding paramedics, the report shows. He was arrested, while the woman was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, UNT spokeswoman Leigh Ann Gullett said.
McPeters’ attorney in his tampering with evidence case, Michael Crowder of Lewisville, had not returned a call seeking comment about the latest charge by Tuesday morning.
Police and witnesses described a chaotic fight on Bluebird Circle in Denton between the McPeters brothers and Fleming on Feb. 26, 2018. The fight escalated, and when a resident in the area told the people to leave the area, all parties entered their vehicles and drove to the corner of Bluebird and Cardinal Drive, police said.
There, Delisha McPeters allegedly drove the SUV he was driving into Fleming, who was outside of his silver truck standing in a resident’s yard, police said. He was also struck by a tree and received catastrophic trauma to his body, which ultimately killed him, authorities said.
Denton police said a license plate from the SUV fell from the vehicle. Investigators used it to locate the men. Police said both brothers tried to clean blood from the front of the vehicle. Delisha also was indicted on a third-degree tampering with evidence charge.
Both men bonded out of the Denton County Jail. Delisha McPeters has a court date scheduled for Jan. 15. Joshua McPeters’ next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17. Both cases are being handled in Denton County District Judge Steve Burgess’ 158th District Court.