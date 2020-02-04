Mary Anne Alhadeff, the former CEO of North Texas Public Broadcasting, will now lead the Jane Nelson Institute for Women's Leadership at Texas Woman's University.
Alhadeff will start as the institute's executive director Monday, Feb. 11. She is replacing U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mary Saunders, who has served in the role since its inception in 2018 and is retiring.
The institute features three centers aimed at help women and students: The Center for Student Leadership, Center for Women Entrepreneurs and the Center for Women in Politics & Public Policy.
“Mary Anne is a dynamic executive and revered thought leader with a proven track record of bringing together high-impact influencers who have meaningfully elevated the profiles of their respective communities,” said TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten in a press release.