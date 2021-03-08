The Denton Police Department is investigating an assault after a restaurant employee reported a customer poured hot coffee on her and cursed at her Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the department, said officers are investigating the incident after it was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday. The report says police were dispatched to Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant on West University Drive in reference to an assault.
A caller told police a male customer poured coffee on an employee before leaving on foot with a woman. The 19-year-old victim spoke with officers and said her assailant was outraged because his food was too hard.
According to the report, he began yelling at staff and demanded respect. The victim approached him to tell him to leave and in response, the man threw the remainder of his hot coffee on her face. He and the woman he was with then left on foot and didn’t return.
“Another employee was able to capture a photo of the woman next to her vehicle,” Cunningham said in a phone call Monday.
A Facebook user posted a photo on a Denton page of a woman next to a Chevrolet sedan Sunday, alleging the woman was with the man who assaulted the Braum’s employee.
The employee reported the pain from the hot coffee was a 2 or 3 on a scale of 1 to 10. She added the coffee caused a burning sensation on her shoulder, which had subsided by the time police arrived, and didn’t mention feeling pain anywhere else.
No one has been arrested as of Monday afternoon, but Cunningham said detectives are following up on leads to identify the man. The report didn’t specify whether the employee wanted to press charges. Cunningham said anyone with information should call 940-349-8181 and reference Case No. 21023389.