Little Elm police detained a 14-year-old this morning on a charge of making a terroristic threat to Braswell High School, authorities said.
The threat was one of two investigations by Denton area police departments since Thursday night of threats of violence at county schools.
Authorities say they have determined threats of violence to two Denton area high schools in the past 24 hours weren’t credible.
Both the Little Elm and Denton police departments investigated threats to Braswell and Denton high schools, respectively, since overnight Thursday. Spokespeople for both police departments said Friday that the threats were images posted to social media of someone holding a gun and alluding to threats to each high school, and police found they weren’t credible.
“Sharing that creates a threat, and now it’s been deemed not credible,” Erin Mudie, a spokesperson for the Little Elm Police Department, said. “The charge is of making a terroristic threat.”
Mudie said they were first notified of the threat to Braswell High School around 7:30 a.m. today.
“Every threat is considered a credible threat until our officers can investigate and make that determination,” she said.
Mudie said police traced the image shared back to a freshman at Braswell High School. She said that student will be taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention.
Both high school communities this morning saw an increased police presence as precautions. The first of the two threats came to police attention Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.
“Dispatch started receiving multiple calls about an image going around social media,” Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said Friday. “It depicted what appeared to be a hand holding a gun and there were also statements alluding to possible violence at Denton High.”
She said police identified the account holder and spoke with the student at his house.
“The officers were allowed permission to search the residence for a weapon, and no gun was found,” Cunningham said. “The parents were very cooperative. It was at that point it was believed to be not a credible threat.”
She said the investigation is still ongoing because of some discrepancies with the social media post. Cunningham said investigators are still trying to find out who added the caption to the photo of the gun.
Mudie said there was an increased police presence on the Braswell campus this morning as a precaution.
