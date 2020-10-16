A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after Denton authorities rescued him from underneath an overturned semi-trailer, according to a police report.
The Denton police and fire departments responded to a crash around 5:11 p.m. Thursday involving eight vehicles on North Interstate 35 just south of University Drive. The 16-year-old was driving a Dodge Challenger that was completely covered by the semi that had overturned.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday afternoon that the boy had been released from the hospital.
According to the report, it took about 50 minutes to rescue the boy. Extrication also involved removing the trailer cargo by hand. The report says the 18-wheeler was carrying containers of oil, some of which spilled from ruptured containers.
Northbound lanes were closed following the crash until around 1:45 a.m. Friday while crews cleaned up. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.