A boy was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder late Monday, but his injuries weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.
The Denton Police Department responded to a shooting around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Fallmeadow Street. Several callers reported hearing gunshots.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said witnesses originally weren’t cooperative, but later said the shooting followed a verbal argument while walking in the street near residences.
Police currently don’t know what the argument was about or if the people involved knew each other. Officers located several shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the shooting. The report didn’t say how old the juvenile victim is or say whether the people involved knew each other.
