A forensic investigator strolled into Denton County 431st District Court on Thursday with a cart-full of boxes of evidence that would take Assistant District Attorney Michael Graves much of the day to admit and present on the third full day of the capital murder trial for Daniel Greco of Little Elm.
In a shift from horrific crime scene photos and testimony Wednesday, Graves and his fellow prosecutors presented jurors with the more forensic side of the investigation that followed the discovery of Anjanette Harris’ pregnant, naked and brutalized body on March 6, 2016.
Presented in court Thursday were photos of a bloody sheet and quilt, a cellphone extraction report, cylinders with knives inside them, a sexual assault kit, opened and unopened condoms, a pair of black gloves, and a rubber strap with a knot tied on one end and a loop in the other.
Graves, who in his opening statement earlier this week told jurors that he and fellow prosecutors Lindsey Sheguit and Michael Dickens will prove that Greco wanted to know what it felt like to strangle someone, showed jurors extracted text messages wherein Greco asked Harris to make the short walk over to his mobile home the night before she turned up dead.
“Damn, if I get bit by a snake or something,” Harris responded to Greco the night of March 5 before heading over, “you are taking me to the hospital.”
In order to see Greco get the death penalty, Graves, Sheguit and Dickens must prove that Greco knowingly or willingly killed Harris and their unborn child in one fell swoop.
Using earlier instant messages from a forensic investigator’s phone extraction report, Graves presented the jury a conversation between Harris and Greco that showed Greco acknowledge that Harris was pregnant.
After that, Caroline Simone, one of Greco’s defense attorneys, submitted a phone extraction report that showed Harris instant messaging someone and talking about how uneasy she was about having another child. The defense, whose strategy is partially to question if Harris’ drinking contributed to the unborn child’s death, showed jurors a message wherein Harris writes that she’s “having seizures from anxiety because I can barely drink anymore.”
Simone challenged further the notion that Greco was responsible for the apparent stab marks found on Harris chest and neck area.
Denton County Sheriff’s Office forensic investigator Ashleigh Berg, the one who came bearing the cart full of evidence that kept Graves busy, brought with her cylinders of sharp objects confiscated from Greco’s home. When Graves was through questioning Berg, Simone began. She and fellow defense attorney Derek Adame placed the cylinders of knives on the witness stand in front of Berg, almost framing her with the cylinders from the vantage of the jury as Simone asked if Berg ever saw any blood on the knives. Berg said no.
The issue of a stabbing weapon already tried to whisper its way in front of the jury this week. The trial was delayed Monday so that the lawyers could find and interview a new witness, who minutes before opening statements was said to have been given “a tool” from Greco and later disposed of it. The man testified outside the presence of the jury, saying that claim was not true. Judge Jonathan Bailey ruled that information not be presented to the jury.
The defense has said since before the trial that the state will have “evidentiary issues” proving that Greco killed both Harris and the unborn child.
Greco earlier admitted to binding Harris during a sexual encounter and accidentally taking it too far when he realized she wasn’t breathing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He denies ever stabbing Harris.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Friday morning.