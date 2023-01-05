Border

Hundreds of migrants wait in line along the banks of the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. on Dec. 12. On Dec. 17, days before Title 42 was expected to be lifted, El Paso’s mayor declared a state of emergency, citing an increase in migrants and cold weather.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre/For The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON – Two years after taking office, President Joe Biden will make his first U.S.-Mexico border visit on Sunday with a stop in El Paso, where a massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed local shelters.

Republicans have long clamored for such a visit, pressing for Biden to see firsthand a crisis they blame on weak enforcement and misguided immigration policies.

