A Denton County judge will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the bond for a Lewisville man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is also accused of indecency with a child and sexually assaulting two women while he was out on bond.

Ronald William White, 45, was first charged in 2021 with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He immediately posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ronald William White

