A Denton County judge will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the bond for a Lewisville man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is also accused of indecency with a child and sexually assaulting two women while he was out on bond.
Ronald William White, 45, was first charged in 2021 with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He immediately posted a $50,000 bond and was released.
White was schedule to go to trial on July 10 for his first alleged offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
But since his release, he has allegedly violated the conditions of his bond more than once. He now also faces three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and two counts of sexual assaulting a stranger and a woman he was acquainted with. The trial was then canceled.
One of the alleged victims told police that White has several social media profiles where he seeks out sexual encounters in the Lewisville area.
The state has previously filed motions in to hold White without bail as he allegedly continues to commit sexual offenses. In his first case, 462nd Judge Lee Ann Breading ordered that she would grant the motion to hold White without bail with a written addition that states “at this time or until further order from the court.”
However, White’s defense has motioned for his bond to be reinstated.
White’s charges
White was first accused of continuously sexually abusing a preschool-age child whom he knew.
On June 6, 2021, the child described several instances of White sexual abusing them to another adult. The adult contacted Lewisville police. The child said these instances began when they were a year younger than their age at the time of the outcry.
White allegedly admitted to being nude while in close proximity to the child. An affidavit states that he denied any sexual contact or sexual abuse.
White was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on June 12, 2021. But he posted a $50,000 bond the same day.
While out on bond, he was also accused of three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact. Court records indicate these alleged offenses occurred on or about March 14, 2023. The case involves a 15-year-old.
He was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail three days later, and his bond was listed as $100,000 for each offense and $250,000 for insufficient bond in the aforementioned continuous sexual abuse of a child case. White posted bond the following day, however.
While conducting a search of White’s name, a detective came across an unrelated sexual assault case from March 2022 that White was a suspect in. The detective stated in an affidavit that someone else had been assigned to the case, and it was prematurely closed.
The affidavit states that on March 4, 2022, a 23-year-old woman met her coworker at a bar in the 1100 block of Texas Street in Lewisville. She reported that she had one and a half drinks before she became sick, which she said was unusual.
She told Lewisville police that she was so intoxicated that she was not able to walk on her own. This is when a woman and a man, later identified as White, offered her a ride home.
The 23-year-old said she thought the two were dating. She said she had never met them before and hadn’t spoken to the woman or man that night until they offered her a ride home.
Because she was allegedly so intoxicated, the 23-year-old said the woman and White had to carry her out to their vehicle. She said White drove her home and she had to vomit in a bag while in the back seat.
She said White drove them to his home and brought her up to a bedroom in his home, placed her on the bed and walked out. She said she fell asleep.
Then, she said, White returned to the room and sexually assaulted her. She said the woman called for White and he stopped sexually assaulting her. She fell asleep again after he left the room, she said.
He returned later, she said, and continued to sexually assault her. She told police that she told him that she was in pain. The sexual assault continued, she said. Later, he left the room, and she fell asleep again.
When the 23-year-old woke up at about 7:30 a.m. on March 5, she realized she did not have her car keys, wallet or cellphone. The woman told the 23-year-old that she had the 23-year-old coworker’s phone number and could call him.
The coworker said that the 23-year-old’s belongings were locked up at the bar. The woman said she had to leave and suggested she get White to give her a ride. But the bar was closed, so she said she spent several hours with White before she could retrieve her things.
After getting her car keys, the 23-year-old drove herself to a hospital, where a forensic medical examination was conducted. The examiner found male DNA present. Because White had previously been arrested and a DNA specimen sample had been taken, the hospital connected the DNA from the 23-year-old’s examination to him.
An officer went to speak with White that day at the same bar. He allegedly admitted to first meeting the 23-year-old that night. The officer asked White if he thought she had consented. The affidavit states he shook his head no but said “yes.”
He allegedly denied sexually assaulting her and said it would be “weird” and “surprising” if the 23-year-old said she was unconscious or overly intoxicated.
The 23-year-old told police she was too intoxicated to consent and that she was in shock and not in her right state of mind. She also alleged that due to her religious beliefs, she did not want to engage in sexual activity until she was married.
The detective reopened the sexual assault case.
About a year later, on March 18, 2023, a Lewisville detective received an email from a different woman that alleged White has sexually assaulted her. She said that she was acquainted with White.
She did not respond to the detective’s reply. But she contacted him in person on April 21. She said that back in December 2022, White had given her a vape pen while they were at the aforementioned bar in the 1100 block of Texas Street.
She said that within five minutes of using the vape, she felt severely incapacitated. He allegedly took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.
The woman provided the detective with a screenshot of texts between her and White in which she expressed that she did not feel OK with what occurred.
She alleged that White has various social media accounts where he finds women for sexual encounters. He said he has shared sexually explicit images of her online and that he has shown her sexually explicit images of other women. She said she reported his profile on one account but that the company had not responded.
Lewisville police applied for two sexual assault warrants. White was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on June 2. He remained in the jail as of Wednesday night.
