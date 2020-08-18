Texas game wardens Tuesday morning found the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned Sunday at Ray Roberts Lake as strong winds and a storm were brewing in the evening, a game warden said.
Game wardens, State Park Police and dive teams searched the lake Monday for the man who drowned but didn’t recover his body until around 9 a.m. Tuesday. A Sherman news station reported the man who drowned was Tioga resident Collin Dean.
Texas Game Warden Kyle Allison said a 911 call about a drowning near the dam came in to the Sanger Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were several passengers on one boat, but Allison said those passengers are all OK and that the boat wasn’t involved in a major accident.
“He was swimming from one boat to the other,” Allison said. “The winds may have pushed the boat out of his way.”
Sanger saw 50 mph winds Sunday, while the Denton Enterprise Airport recorded 59 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Hopeful lakegoers should always check the weather before going out, Allison said, but if the weather starts taking a turn for the worse, he said people’s first priority should be to get out of the water without necessarily getting the boat back to the boat ramp.
“If you do see a storm coming, the best idea is to play it safe and get off the water,” Allison said. “Boats that get in trouble usually don’t have a sufficient level of safety equipment. Have personal flotation devices sized for all the passengers. Don’t take an adult extra, extra large and put it on someone that weighs 95 pounds.”