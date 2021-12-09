Robert J. Dole, the son of the Kansas Dust Bowl, World War II hero and Republican presidential nominee, is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, returning to the building he revered as a congressman and senator for more than three decades for an honor accorded to only about 30 people before him.
Military members carried the coffin of Dole, who died Sunday at 98, into the Capitol in a formal arrival ceremony. Dole will lie in state from noon until 8 p.m., although because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public viewing.
His body will depart the Capitol at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States had lost one of its “greatest patriots” in Dole, a veteran of the Senate who the president said could be quick to spark a debate but also embodied bipartisan deal-making.
“Bob belongs here,” Biden said during a formal ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. “He, too, was a giant of our history, and that’s not hyperbole — that’s real.”
Shortly after 10 a.m., Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, entered the building where Dole forged his identity as one of the most durable political figures of the last century. Biden, speaking after congressional leaders, said Dole represented a Washington that appeared to have vanished, one where politicians could expose sharp elbows but also strike a deal with lawmakers across the aisle.
The honor of lying in state under the Capitol’s dome has been bestowed on presidents and generals, senators and admirals. Only one woman, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has lain in state in the Capitol, but her coffin was placed in National Statuary Hall, adjacent to the Rotunda.
The ceremony in all its solemnity was known well to Dole, who served as Senate majority leader and, in one of his last public appearances, rose from his wheelchair in December 2018 to pay his respects to former President George H.W. Bush, as he lay in state.
Dole, a former Senate majority leader, worked with Democrats to advance Social Security, protect the disabled and rework the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps. He was also ready to let his peers know when he disagreed with them, a characteristic Biden said he faced firsthand.
“We disagreed a lot,” Biden said. “We still found a way to work together. We genuinely, we genuinely respected one another as colleagues, as fellow Americans.”
In what appeared to be another attempt to encourage bipartisan collaboration, Biden then recited what he said was Dole’s own writing as he wrapped up his speech.
“I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion of my party,” Biden said. “But I always served my country best when I did it first and foremost as an American.”
One of the most durable political figures of the last century, Dole was nominated for vice president in 1976 and then for president 20 years later. He spent four terms in the House, then a quarter-century in the Senate, where he was his party’s longest-serving leader until Mitch McConnell of Kentucky surpassed that record in June 2018.
He was grievously wounded in Italy during World War II, and his military record shaped his service in and out of government. His death on Sunday marked the passing of the Senate’s Greatest Generation; his friend and fellow senator, Daniel K. Inouye, once convalesced with him in the same military hospital, and lay in state under the same dome nine years ago this month.
“All of us who served in Congress at the same time as he did take great pride” in welcoming his body back to the Capitol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said on Wednesday. “He was a person who taught everyone here about dignity, duty, integrity and patriotism.”
Before he spoke on Thursday, Biden ordered that American flags remain at half-staff through Saturday to honor Dole.