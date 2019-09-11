While the Board of Ethics postponed some small decisions that could take a big bite out of the problems with the city’s year-old ethics ordinance, they felt good about their progress Wednesday night.
Board members spent the better part of two hours wrestling with the definition of words such as “affect” and “relative” (as in family members). Clearer definitions for “relative” that are tied to state law will go ahead to the City Council for final approval.
But the board held its powder for now on whether to include “affect” or make other changes to the conflict of interest definition.
Board alternate Deborah Cosimo proposed some changes last month to the city’s troubled conflict of interest definition based on the ethics ordinance adopted by the city of San Marcos.
Much of the proposed changes hinged on the definition of “affect.” Denton’s ordinance is specific about what constitutes a financial conflict, or a fiduciary conflict, or a gift or other financial prohibition. But it doesn’t necessarily consider whether a public official’s involvement has some other effect.
Some of the problems with the conflict definitions came to light earlier this year, when council members Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer faced complaints for participating in a vote that placed a polling location on the UNT campus. Armintor and Meltzer’s wife are UNT employees.
The city’s ordinance, as it stands now, considered that participation a conflict of interest because of the chain of agreements between the city, the county and the university. But even the person who filed the complaint — a member of the ethics board — said the facts of the situation created an outcome that didn’t make sense.
The Board of Ethics has been wrestling with that off and on since. At one point Wednesday night, they asked themselves whether they thought the City Council would agree to any new definitions for conflicting interests that they put forward.
Board Chairwoman Lara Tomlin said the direction by the council wasn’t clear.
“They all had different opinions,” Tomlin said.
But the board eventually agreed that it was their charge to examine the ordinance and make changes as they saw fit.
Cosimo said she thought it was important, too, that the board be on the record with its recommendations. Both she and newcomer Annetta Ramsay said it was also important that individual council members and their votes on any recommended changes be on the record, too.
Board member Rob Rayner said he wanted to be sure that if they included a definition for "affect" it didn’t come at the expense of prohibitions already in the ordinance or add to the burden of proof for someone who filed a complaint.
In particular, he was concerned that the definition not usurp another part of the ordinance, improper influence. Rayner said in his experience in evaluating ethics complaints in the real estate business often focused on the foggy conditions that occur with improper influence.
A Chicago city council member has faced such ethics complaints recently. His law firm represents labor unions, but ethics complaints allege he should not have accepted them as clients since the groups have contracts with the city and the relationships are improper influence.
Board member Charla Bradshaw agreed that a complaint filed under improper influence would have a different analysis than one for conflict of interest.
The board agreed to take up the discussion again at its regular meeting on Oct. 23, which is scheduled to be livestreamed.
In the meantime, Tomlin is expected to bring the first round of recommended changes to the council on Oct. 15.
Tomlin also announced that Karen McDaniel had resigned from the board. McDaniel gave no reason for her resignation, Tomlin said, adding that she had not been able to reach her by phone to try to persuade her to stay on.
Many of the original appointees did not serve their full term, or even a full year.
McDaniel was Meltzer’s primary appointee to the board.