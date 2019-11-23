"You're not leaving here alive," is what one roommate told another Friday during an argument in the 1400 block of Centre Place Drive, police said.
Officers were dispatched in reference to an assault call. The caller told dispatch her roommates were fighting. Police said the verbal argument escalated when one roommate punched the other in the face.
Police spoke with roommates and witnesses. The first person they spoke with who was involved, a 26-year-old woman, had a bloody lip and officers noticed one side of her face was swelling. A second roommate had multiple bodily injuries.
The report says police determined the first woman was the primary aggressor. They discovered from roommates and witnesses that she tried to gain entry to the second roommates' bedroom.
The second roommate fought back because she continued making threats, police said, including, "You're not leaving here alive."
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence.
Other reports
3100 block of Wind River Lane — Police arrested a woman on forgery charges after she cashed a fraudulent check at a bank.
A bank employee told dispatch a woman was trying to cash a fraudulent check. She admitted to police who caught her as she was leaving that she did cash the check after initially saying she didn't.
The check was for $6,210.49. The money was returned to the bank.
2800 block of North Locust Street — A caller told police his 50-inch television and PlayStation were missing from his home, and noticed his back sliding-glass door was open.
The television and PlayStation were valued at $200 and $400, respectively. The caller told police he was sure he locked the doors and believes suspects may have climbed up to his balcony on the second floor.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — Police said a father tried to rush his child's mother into a vehicle before pointing a handgun at her.
The two are separated and had run into each other by chance. No arrests have been made.
Roundup
From midnight Thursday to midnight Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.