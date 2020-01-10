When a Denton police officer asked a 29-year-old man suspected of driving drunk if he’d been drinking, the man responded, “Why is that important?” and “I will not answer that,” according to a police report.
An officer asked him as well if he’d taken any drugs that night. Police said the man responded, “Wow.”
At about 8 p.m. Thursday, an officer was patrolling near East Sycamore Street and South Bell Avenue when the officer noticed a vehicle swerving and nearly smack a curb. When the officer turned on the emergency lights to pull over the driver, police said the driver almost ran into a vehicle in front of him.
When the driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of East Hickory Street, police said the officer approached the vehicle. Police said the man smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech.
After questioning the man, police had him step out and undergo field sobriety testing. From there, he was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail. Police obtained a warrant to draw the man’s blood. While at the jail, police learned the man had been convicted twice of driving while intoxicated.
He was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more, police said.
Other reports
1100 block of East University Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning outside Crossroads Cocktails & Karaoke after police said he tried fighting his friends and bar staff, as well as an officer, according to a police report.
Police said officers tried persuading the man to get into an Uber to avoid going to jail. Police said the man continued to be combative and was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest when he refused handcuffs, the report shows.
2800 block of Airport Road — A 44-year-old man showed up to his ex-wife’s workplace Thursday evening and sat in his vehicle outside the building, according to a police report.
The woman called the police; she said there was a protective order in place banning him from coming within a certain distance of her, the report shows. Officers confirmed this protective order and arrested the man on a charge of violating a bond or protective order.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,037 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 361 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 28 medical calls and five vehicle crashes.