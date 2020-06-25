Two women left Walmart on South Loop 288 Wednesday morning with two televisions and a box fan, but one of the TVs fell out of the truck, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a theft call after a caller said two women passed all points of sale with two flat-paneled TVs and a box fan. The report says they were last seen loading the stolen merchandise into a truck and one of the TV boxes fell out as they left the parking lot.
According to the report, the women spoke with the employee about the TVs earlier.
One of the women went to a self-checkout register with a TV and box fan, scanned some candy, pretended to scan the fan and then made no attempt to scan the TV, the report says. The second woman had a second TV loaded into a shopping cart and walked past a closed register and out of the store.
The total price of the merchandise before taxes was $713.88. Each TV was $348 and the box fan was $17.88.
No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3400 block of Fallmeadows Street — Several people told police they heard a woman screaming for help inside an apartment, but the man police spoke with said the woman was gone when he woke up and he was the one screaming, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported there was a woman screaming for help. The report says officers spoke with a 21-year-old man outside the apartment unit and searched the apartment twice, but didn’t find a woman inside.
He told officers that he and a woman got into a verbal argument, went to sleep and said she was gone when he woke up. According to the report, the apartment was in disarray, the walls were damaged and there was broken glass.
He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for alcohol public intoxication by a minor.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A man told police his ex-girlfriend told him to exit her vehicle so she could intentionally wreck it late Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call and met with a man who said he was sitting in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend earlier. The report says she became upset with him and told him to get out of her vehicle at one point so she could intentionally wreck it.
The man told police she sounded suicidal and said he stayed with her out of concern, according to the report. As he was calling 911, he said she kicked his arm to knock the phone out of his hand. She was gone by the time officers arrived and officers couldn’t locate her.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 323 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.