Four women broke into an 18-year-old woman’s apartment in the 200 block of Inman Street early Wednesday and assaulted her, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a burglary of a habitation call around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they spoke with a resident who was limping and had a swollen knot in the center of her forehead as well as a laceration.
She told officers she was also injured on her left wrist, left knee, left ankle and head. Police also observed redness under both of her eyes.
According to the report, four women jumped over the balcony fence and entered the residence. One other person was at the residence, but Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the other person didn’t witness the assault.
No belongings were taken. Beckwith said the five women had some sort of relationship, either acquaintances or acquaintances of an enemy. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2800 block of Shoreline Drive — Police arrested a man for public intoxication after receiving a call about a person with a knife Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Officers contacted the suspect and conducted a pat-down, but didn’t find any weapons, the report says. He told officers he’d been drinking White Claws and didn’t want to hurt himself or others.
According to the report, his plan was to leave the area — where there’s a lot of public roads and traffic — on foot. Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A 20-year-old man reported that another person pulled a gun on him and asked for his money Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The man didn’t get away with money but did take off with 15 grams of marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of West University Drive — A couple had conflicting stories when police spoke with them Wednesday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
A 32-year-old man called police first, but the report says officers believed his story wasn’t credible due to previous encounters. He told officers his girlfriend punched him under his eye and spit in his right eye, but officers didn’t observe any visible injuries.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 303 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.