A 34-year-old woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly getting into two different vehicles, including a limousine, and trespassing in a grocery store, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 p.m., a man called police to report he had returned to his limousine in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 to find an unknown woman with a knife sitting in the back. Officers arrived and spoke to the man, who had the knife and told them he saw the woman walking toward a grocery store.
Officers searched the area and found the woman sitting in another vehicle in front of the store. That vehicle’s driver told police she was going to give the woman a ride but changed her mind, at which point the woman refused to leave the vehicle. When officers arrived, however, the woman allegedly left and entered the grocery store.
Police confirmed she had previously been criminally trespassed from the store and when they located her and told her to leave, she allegedly walked into the back office area. Officers went to arrest her and she dropped to the ground, the report states, refusing to stand up and leave. She was eventually arrested on charges of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other Reports
1100 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A 50-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly pushing a shopping cart through the middle of a street, according to a police report.
At about 7:40 p.m., a caller reported a man was in the middle of the street with a shopping cart. Officers arrived and spoke to the man, who said he needed help moving the cart to the sidewalk because trash cans were blocking his path. Police assisted him and told him he needed to stay out of the street, the report states, but they later observed him back in a nearby street.
Officers noted multiple cars had to swerve around the man and arrested him on a charge of pedestrian walking on roadway where sidewalk is provided. He requested to go to the hospital, though medics determined he was OK and wanted officers to transport him to the hospital because he was allegedly being uncooperative with both.
The man allegedly laid on the ground and refused to get up, though officers were able to eventually place him in their vehicle. He kicked the inside of the vehicle while on the way to the hospital, the report states, and after he was discharged from the hospital, he allegedly yelled obscenities at officers and began spitting on them. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport and harassment of a public servant.
2200 block of North Locust Street — A 50-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly came home intoxicated and threw things, including water and a lamp, at her husband, according to a police report.
Both the woman and her husband called police after the incident. Officers arrived at about 3:33 a.m. and spoke to the woman, who said she threw water on him while he was in bed but did not cooperate further with the investigation, the report states. The report also states it was apparent to police that she was intoxicated.
The woman’s husband told police she came home intoxicated and started yelling at him, throwing a lamp and other things at him and pushing a table around. Officers observed a bleeding scratch on his face, which he said happened when she was throwing things. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault of family or household member with previous conviction, due to having a prior conviction for the charge in 2019.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.