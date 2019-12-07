A 31-year-old woman was arrested Friday evening after she attempted to take a weapon from an officer near the Square, according to a police report.
Officers noticed a woman yelling at people near West Hickory and Piner streets as they walked to the Square for the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival around 5:22 p.m.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the woman continued to move closer to the officers as they approached her to get her to calm down. She reached out, grabbed an officer’s holster and the handle of his gun.
Jones said that when she grabbed the officer’s gun, the motion caused the magazine to eject from it.
Police were able to detain her and took her to Denton City Jail without incident. She was charged with attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
Other reports
3000 block of Mingo Street — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash early Friday, according to a police report.
The man admitted to police that he’d been drinking, police said. Police said he showed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test.
2800 block of Mayhill Road — Police arrested a man with an outstanding warrant from Fort Worth late Friday while responding to a burglary in progress, according to a police report.
A caller told police they witnessed someone entering a building that should have been locked. Police located the 42-year-old man and discovered his warrant when they identified him.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 7-Eleven clerk told police a man was passed out in a car parked outside the convenience store Friday evening and couldn’t be awakened, according to a police report.
The man’s vehicle was in the store’s parking lot, but was not parked properly in a space. The door to his vehicle was unlocked, so police were able to get in and wake him.
The report shows he admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana, often called K2. A field sobriety test showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication nonalcoholic.
Roundup
From midnight Thursday to midnight Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.