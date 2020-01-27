For the fun of it, a 20-year-old Denton woman allegedly tried to burn down City Hall East and the Denton Police Department at 601 E. Hickory St.
At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday an officer found a small fire along the side the building. They flagged down another officer to note a woman who'd just lit a fire next to the building.
"Officers observed a pile of wood that was smoldering against the building," said Allison Beckwith, police spokeswoman. "Officers also found a lit piece of wood in the pile, and officers were able to put it out."
Behind the building, an area used by police officers for parking, officers found the 20-year-old walking east away from the area.
According to police reports, the woman admitted to setting the fire.
"She admitted to officers that she had started the fire because it made her happy," Beckwith said, reading from a police report.
She was arrested on a charge of arson and booked into the Denton City Jail shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Her backpack was placed into evidence because it contained two lighters, Beckwith said.
As of Monday afternoon, she was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Other reports
Intersection of Interstate 35E and Dallas Drive — One partygoer found himself in the wrong town after allegedly taking a drunken drive home from a nightclub.
The 29-year-old Garland man was found asleep in his red coupe parked on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 35E to Dallas Drive.
According to a police report, a sergeant found the man asleep at the wheel with one hand on the car's gearshift at roughly 5 a.m. They reported the engine was running and both headlights and tail lights were off. The officer noted the car's hazard lights weren't activated, either.
After the officer managed to wake the man up, he allegedly admitted to drinking between six or seven beers at a nightclub in Dallas between 7 and 9 p.m. The man told the officer he'd been dancing — but not drinking — since 9 p.m., at which point he got in his car to drive home to Garland.
"When we asked where he believed he was, he stated he thought he was currently in Garland," Beckwith said.
He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. According to police reports, he had previously been convicted of the same crime in Colorado.
9900 block of West University Drive — Late Sunday afternoon, a 40-year-old man allegedly drove into another vehicle before crashing his truck in an escape attempt.
According to a witness, the man drove his black pickup into her vehicle, then tried to drive away.
Before too long, the man veered off the road, hitting a utility box and damaging a fence. She followed the vehicle and stayed close to the crash, telling officers she thought the other driver was drunk. By the time Denton police arrived, officers from the Ponder Police Department, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were at the scene.
The 40-year-old told officers he'd had three beers in the past hour. When asked, he told officers he would not feel comfortable driving with his children in the car.
Officers noted his speech was slurred, and he failed to pass several standard field sobriety tests. Police reports did not mention any injuries to either driver, nor did they include damage estimates for any of the things the 40-year-old allegedly drove into.
He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Roundup
From 6 a.m Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 321 calls and made nine arrests.
From 7 a.m Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 2,818 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.