Charges of public intoxication, harassment of a public servant and retaliation face a 22-year-old woman after getting into an argument with a friend Saturday evening.
The friend called police claiming the 22-year-old struck her during the argument in the 2500 block of Stockbridge Road.
Officers arrived and determined the woman was a danger to herself and others. She was subsequently arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
“Post-arrest, the suspect made several specific threats towards officers and a jailer,” said Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman. “The suspect stated she would stab officers and that she would shoot the jailer in the head upon her release.”
Those statements led to the additional charge of obstruction or retaliation. She is not charged with assault at this time, as her friend declined to press charges, Vetere said.
Other reports
300 block of East McKinney Street — Four men were arrested shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on charges of public intoxication.
A caller told police the men were causing a disturbance — though it isn’t clear exactly what that entails from police reports — smoking marijuana and refusing to leave.
Officers determined that all four were drunk, but found no drugs of any kind during a search; however, officers did report finding a methamphetamine pipe on a 51-year-old man in the group.
Among the other three suspects, a 34-year-old was charged with public intoxication with at least three prior convictions, while the remaining 54-year-old and 39-year-old faced only the base public intoxication charge.
1000 block of West Prairie Street — A 23-year-old woman called police after witnessing an unknown man masturbating near her apartment complex.
She described the man as approximately 25 years old wearing a backpack. Police found nobody matching that description in the area. It is not clear from police reports if the man was aware of the woman in the area.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 166 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.