A woman told police Wednesday a teenager threatened to shoot her after she confronted a group she thought might have been messing with her car, according to a police report.
She called police Wednesday evening from the 1700 block of Village East Drive to report she saw three teenagers surrounding her car.
“She thought they were pulling stickers off of her car,” police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Thursday afternoon.
Police reports did not confirm or deny that stickers had been removed or any damage caused.
The woman told officers the three teenagers regularly cause problems in the area, but she didn’t know them personally. When she confronted them about their behavior around her car, she said one of the teens said something along the lines of “I’ll shoot you.”
She told police she hadn’t seen the three young men with a gun in the past, but she was concerned about the threat.
No arrests were made Wednesday, and officers had listed the investigated offense as a form of disorderly conduct.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — An incoherent, threat-filled letter delivered to a man at work led him to make a police report Wednesday.
He told officers the lengthy letter was largely an incoherent rant, “but it did include threats to kill the victim and his family,” Beckwith said.
Beckwith said the caller knows who sent the letter, and the sender is known to have mental health issues, according to the caller.
The police report did not include more information about the letter’s contents, and it didn’t list when the letter was sent, but the caller said he received it Wednesday.
9700 Collingwood Drive — Officers arrested two people and booked them into the Denton City Jail Wednesday night on drug-related warrants.
Beckwith said officers pulled over a 34-year-old woman for a traffic violation when they discovered she had an outstanding warrant for the manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Reports did not indicate how the arrest occurred, but a 28-year-old with a warrant for the similar charge of possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine was booked into the jail at the same time as the 34-year-old woman.
Beckwith said more information was not available Thursday afternoon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 445 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.