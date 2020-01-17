A 26-year-old woman arrested for public intoxication Thursday morning told officers she and two other people tried to rearrange the wording on a church’s marque to read, “spit on me,” according to a police report.
Police said a 911 caller reported the woman and two others in the 300 block of West Oak Street “trashing” the street and other property near the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Officers arrived and found only the woman. Police said she had flowers, which the woman said she stole from East Side bar, the report shows. The woman allegedly told officers she and the two others were trying to spell out “spit on me” on the church’s marquee but could not find the right letters, the report shows.
Officers said they smelled alcohol on the woman’s breath. They eventually arrested her and charged her with public intoxication.
While she was being booked into the Denton City Jail, police said they found in the woman’s purse 11 units of acid and one partially smoked marijuana blunt, the report shows. Police said she admitted the drugs belonged to her.
She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
East Sherman Drive and North Bell Avenue — Denton police said a 58-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into the vehicle in front of her at a red light and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Asked if she’d submit to field sobriety tests, the woman allegedly told officers she read such test “are not real” and declined to undergo the tests, the report shows.
Officers noted she was giggly at one point and said she was laughing because she thought an officer was laughing. The officer was not laughing, the report shows.
The woman was arrested and charged with DWI. During a search of the woman’s vehicle after her arrest, officers said they found less than an ounce of marijuana in her vehicle’s middle console, the report shows. She was also charged with possession of marijuana.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — Denton police are looking for the driver of a white pickup following a minor vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to a police report. Police said the driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle, but the driver did not stop to exchange insurance. Police have obtained security footage of the crash, a spokeswoman said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 835 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 354 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 35 medical calls and seven vehicle crashes.