A woman stole from a table outside a store in the 100 block of North Interstate 35E Saturday morning and was heard saying “someone’s getting fired today” on surveillance footage, according to a police report.
The table was accidentally left outside the store after it closed and surveillance footage captured the woman, along with a man, taking multiple items off it. The report did not specify the value of the items but police listed the incident as organized retail theft between $100 and $750. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2400 block of Charlotte Street — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly tried to force his girlfriend out of his car, punched her and strangled her, according to a police report.
A woman called police after witnessing the incident. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who said the two had been arguing and that he grabbed her arms before punching and strangling her. The man denied there being a physical altercation, telling police the argument was only verbal, but the witness confirmed the victim’s account of the incident, the report states.
The man was arrested on a charge of continuous violence against the family due to him having been previously charged with assault family violence against the same victim, the report states.
4100 block of Mesa Drive — A man called police Saturday evening to report his vehicle had been stolen outside of a motel and that he might know the person who took it, according to a police report.
Sunday morning, Frisco police reported they had located the vehicle. The man said that because he’s getting his vehicle back, he does not want to press charges, the report states.
700 block of Oakland Street — A man was transported to a hospital Saturday afternoon after, he said, he was assaulted by two men with knives and cut on his back, according to a police report.
The man told police two unknown men approached him, began talking to him and tried to punch him before pulling out knives and cutting his back. Officers looked for the suspects but did not find anyone and the man was transported to a hospital for the injury, which the report states was a small cut.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.