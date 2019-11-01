Denton police said a woman was robbed by a man holding a pocket knife Thursday night near the North Texas Fairgrounds in the 2200 block of North Carroll Boulevard, according to a police report.
Police said a male approached the woman in a parking lot at about 11 p.m. and demanded she give him the cash she had, the report says. About $300 was taken, the report shows. The victim did not report being injured, police said.
The case has been assigned to detectives, a police spokeswoman said Friday morning.
Other reports
2800 block of Louise Street — A 32-year-old man was taken from a residence and arrested for a theft warrant Thursday morning after a caller whispered to a dispatcher they wanted to the man to leave after an argument, according to a police report.
1200 block of West Hickory Street — An officer on patrol said they noticed a 30-year-old man slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Thursday night and decided to see what was going on, according to a police report.
The officer noted seeing what looked like cocaine in the vehicle and said they smelled alcohol on the man. After asking the man to get out of the vehicle, the officer saw a baggie of cocaine on the floor, the report says. He was taken to jail on a charge of possession of controlled substance.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 996 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves,
- Denton police handled 195 calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and six vehicle crashes.