While walking in the 1800 block of East McKinney Street, a 58-year-old woman reported a man groped and assaulted her.
Emergency services and police were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. She told police that a man in his 40s had touched her breasts.
“She told him to stop, and he got upset,” Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said by phone Thursday afternoon.
The unknown man then allegedly punched the woman several times. She recalled being punched in the chest and head.
While medical responders at the scene didn’t notice any injuries, the woman was transported to a local hospital at her request.
Other reports
500 block of South Bradshaw — After being identified by a witness, a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking a vehicle window Wednesday evening.
The caller pointed officers to the suspect, who denied having any involvement but was unable — or unwilling — to answer direct questions, according to police reports. Officers did not find drugs or alcohol on the man but believed him to be under the influence of something. He was not charged, as they could not prove this was the case, Vetere said.
The witness said the man used a metal rod to break out a window on a 2005 Nissan pickup. Police found a metal rod nearby and booked it into evidence. Nothing was reported stolen from the truck.
Damage was estimated at $400.
According to county records, the 46-year-old man has been charged for five incidences of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and other charges over the past 21 years.
2600 block of Bernard Street — Calls of a burgled home brought police to the area early Wednesday afternoon.
Officers noticed a man standing across the street. They approached and questioned him, soon realizing he had two outstanding warrants with the Denton Police Department. Available police records did not include the specific warrants the man had outstanding.
The 25-year-old man was arrested because of those warrants and transported to the city jail without incident. It was not clear Thursday afternoon if other charges were pending for the man.
County records show he has been tried five times for burglarizing vehicles and once for evading arrest or detention.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 420 calls for service and made three arrests.