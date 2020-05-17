A woman said she had just finished smoking a cigarette and was heading back inside Saturday morning when seconds later, a can of 7-up soda came crashing through her window, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mercedes Road in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. When officers arrived on scene, she said shattered glass was observed.
Although police are still investigating the incident, Cunningham said the caller wanted to press charges for the broken window, valued in total at $500. In addition, she said photos of the incident were taken by police along with the can of 7-up as evidence.
Other reports
3800 block of Country Club Road — A caller stated that a vehicle slammed into a ditch Saturday night and, after speaking with him, the driver admitted to being intoxicated, according to a police report.
Upon arriving on scene, Cunningham said officers observed the wrecked vehicle and spoke with the driver, who also admitted to officers he was intoxicated. She said that the suspect, an 18-year-old male, told officers he drank five 12-ounce Corona beers before driving that night. The suspect told officers that on a scale of 0-10, that his intoxication level was about 4.5.
Officers concluded the suspect was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and he was placed under arrest without incident, she said.
100 block of Coronado Drive — A male caller told police his girlfriend was intoxicated and had been punching and throwing items and that he wanted her to leave his apartment, according to a police report.
When police arrived, Cunningham said officers observed a female who was standing on the sidewalk and yelling at the male caller, who was standing on his second-floor porch. Cunningham said officers observed the female swaying as she stood on the sidewalk and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Officers asked the suspect if she could call someone to pick her up, but instead of calling a relative, Cunningham said the suspect called her boyfriend's phone and tried to go upstairs, again. However, the suspect was escorted back outside of the apartment by officers. When outside the apartment, she admitted to drinking “a couple of beers” that evening to officers.
Cunningham said that the suspect, a 21-year-old female, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and was transported to Denton City Jail without incident.
Rundown
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
The Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.