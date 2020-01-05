After leaving her house for roughly two hours Friday evening, a Denton woman found somebody had shot her dog in the face.
She told police her dog was alive but not moving, said spokeswoman Allison Vetere.
She then rushed it from her home in the 1100 block of Pin Oak Drive to a nearby emergency veterinary clinic, where she was told the bullet had passed through her dog’s face and lodged in its chest.
Police reports did include the dog’s name, breed or gender. Reports also did not list what type of bullet was used.
The pet owner told officers she found her dog lying against a fence in her backyard at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. Vetere said there was no indication the dog had left the backyard.
Vetere said officers might be able to find video of the alleged shooting from neighbors’ security cameras. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.
Teenager shot not from Denton
The man who walked into a Denton hospital with two gunshot wounds after 12:45 a.m. Saturday is an 18-year-old resident of Carrollton, Vetere said.
She confirmed he was shot in both the chest and an arm. Details were still unclear Sunday regarding the cause of the shooting or where he was when it occurred.
Other reports
Intersection of Egan and Bolivar streets — While intoxicated, a 34-year-old man allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday evening.
There is no traffic signal at the intersection of the two streets, and it was not clear from police reports what red light the 34-year-old is suspected of running.
No damage to either vehicle was listed in police reports available Sunday afternoon.
The driver who was allegedly hit by the 34-year-old told police the suspect admitted to drinking earlier in the day, and attempted to convince the caller to lie to police about who was driving.
Officers arrived at the scene of the alleged crash at approximately 6:20 p.m. and found the 34-year-old standing beside his white Buick. Officers noted the man admitted to drinking four beers earlier in the day.
He ignored requests to participate in some standard field sobriety tests but complied with others. Once police grew confident he was intoxicated, they arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He then consented to a blood draw, according to police reports.
He was then taken to the city jail without incident.
According to county records, the man most recently faced a driving while intoxicated charge in the county when arrested in 2006.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department received 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.